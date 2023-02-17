0
Menu
News

Bawku conflict: Use 'coercive power' if party's fail to advise themselves - Governance Lecturer

Video Archive
Fri, 17 Feb 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Governance Lecturer at the Central University, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah has expressed his utter distaste over the prolonged Bawku Chieftaincy conflict.

The conflict between the people of Mamprusi and Kusasi has been one of the longest violent clashes in the country, causing worry about the safety of the people as well as the security of the Upper East Region.

Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, reacting to the conflict during a panel discussion on "Kokrokoo" show on Peace FM, asked the residents "for how long will this continue?"

He charged them to stop assailing themselves and let peace reign in the area.

Dr. Otchere-Ankrah deflated the logic in them killing so as to make a person a Chief asking "if you kill everyone so you make someone a Chief, who will he rule over?"

"There is no leader without followers," he cautioned the agitated parties.

He called on the Police to arrest the culprits to serve as deterrent to others in the Bawku community.

He also urged the government and security agencies to step in to calm matters but stressed "if they refuse to advise themselves, then the government should apply the coercive power".

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sophia Akuffo promises 'more fire' on issues of national interest
Four reasons why Ken Ofori-Atta is still at post
Ablakwa running two unregistered companies - Group alleges
My generation has failed the younger generation big time – Sophia Akuffo
Adwoa Safo 'meets' Akufo-Addo at inauguration of school in Kwabenya
Sophia Akuffo hits back at detractors
NPP MPs protest removal of Haruna from 7 committees
How did final bond subscription go from 50% to 85% in 24-hours? - Bright Simons asks
How Ghanaian 'preacher' Nana Agradaa celebrated Val's Day in red bra
Gabby Otchere-Darko can call me paranoid, I don't care - Sophia Akuffo