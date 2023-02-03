Bawku is a war zone - Adam Bonaa declares

Security analyst, Dr Adam Bonaa

A security analyst, Dr. Adam Bonaa, has described Bawku in the Upper East Region as a complete war zone.

This, according to him, has been confirmed by the 11th mechanised military unit based in Bawku, who claim they are also ‘overwhelmed’ by the situation in Bawku.



“...Bawku is a war zone; it doesn’t look like the way we are describing it. It is a complete war zone,” he emphasised.



According to a myjoyonline.com report, some leaked audio by the youth of Bawku revealed that they could wipe out the whole of the military in Bawku.



“In recent days, I have intercepted some audios from young people in Bawku threatening that they have what it takes to flush out the military. You must be prepared to actually make such a statement and come out with such a statement,” he added.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces has refuted allegations that its officers have been brutalising and killing civilians in Bawku.

In a statement issued on Thursday, February 2, 2023, the army said that its officers only neutralised six unknown armed men at Sabongari, a suburb of Bawku, who were engaging in sporadic shooting.



It added that one woman, a civilian, was injured during the shootout with the gunmen and was taken to a nearby hospital by the troops.



The army also explained that another shooting incident happened when gunmen attacked passengers on a bus, which resulted in one civilian sustaining a gunshot wound.



The army’s response comes after some Ghanaians, including the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, accused them of the killing and abuse of some of his constituents, stating that he would go all out to ensure he got redress.



According to a statement issued under the name of the MP on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, there were reported gunshots heard in the Bawku township.

This, he added, was part of efforts by the military to ensure that it brought the situation under control, but things spiralled out of control, and, in the end, some six civilians are said to have been killed at the hands of the soldiers.



He said that the people who were killed were first chased and then shot, per the information available to him.



The MP added that one of the people who were killed was a little boy who had also gone into hiding, bringing the number of people killed to seven.



