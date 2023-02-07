Bawumia, Alan, Okudzeto, Alabi: What these politicians said about Christian Atsu's incident

These politicians have commented on the Christian Atsu incident in Turkey

For many Ghanaians now, they can heave a huge sigh of relief, knowing that Ghana international footballer, Christian Atsu, who was trapped under the rubbles of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey, has been rescued alive.

Confirming this via his Twitter page in the early hours of Tuesday, February 7, 2023, Turkish journalist, Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, wrote that "Christian Atsu has been pulled from the wreckage alive!"



He further confirmed to a Ghanaian journalist that Atsu was doing well before promising to share updates as and when they come in.



That’s some really great news, also too because of how far the well wishes for the Ghana Black Stars player have gone.



Among the people who prayed for the safe rescue of the player, who plays for Turkey Super Lig club, Hataysport, is Ghana’s president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



In a tweet, the president said that it is his prayer and that of Ghanaians that Atsu is found alive.



Akufo-Addo also commiserated with the people of Turkey and Syria over the deaths and devastation caused by the earthquake.



“On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend heartfelt condolences to the Governments and peoples of Turkey and Syria on the devastation and the tragic loss of lives occasioned by Monday’s earthquake. May their souls rest in perfect peace.



“Our hearts and prayers go out to the survivors, and we pray that our fellow Ghanaian, Christian Atsu, is found safe and sound,” parts of the tweet read.

GhanaWeb takes a look at some other prominent politicians who joined the sea of well-wishers online, praying that Christian Atsu is found alive.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia:



In a Facebook post, Ghana’s Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, prayed for the safe rescue of Atsu, while praying for the protection of all others in Turkey and Syria.



“My thoughts and prayers are with our brother Christian Atsu, all Ghanaians in Turkey and Syria, and the people in these countries following the earthquake.



“May God protect them all,” he wrote.







Alan Kyerematen:



The former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, also shared a post about Christian Atsu.

Expressing hope that the player would be rescued alive, he also sent out commiserations to all who have been affected by the earthquake.



“My prayers are with Ghanaian International player, Christian Atsu, reportedly among the victims trapped under rubble in the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria at dawn on Monday.



“I wait, in great hope, for the safe recovery of all those still unaccounted for and commiserate with all affected adversely by the disaster,” he wrote.







Prof Joshua Alabi:



A former campaign manager for John Dramani Mahama, Prof Joshua Alabi, used the occasion to share the lyrics of a Christian song, in expressing hope that the Ghanaian player is found.



He shared portions of the lyrics of Bill & Gloria Gaither’s ‘God on the Mountain,’ alongside a photo of the player on his Facebook page.



“Christian Atsu

“The God of the mountain is still the God of the valley



When things go wrong he will make them right



The God of the day is still the God of the night.”







Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa:



The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, shared a post about how the earthquake in Turkey and Syria should be treated like a tragedy for humanity, and not only for the people in those countries.



He also prayed for a ‘miracle’ to happen in the case of Christian Atsu.



“This is a monumental tragedy to our common humanity and not just the people of Turkey and Syria where over 2,600 have so far been killed by a devastating earthquake.

“Our fervent prayers are with our very own Christian Atsu and all those trapped.



May God deliver a MIRACLE,” he wrote.







