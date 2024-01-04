Bawumia, Mahama lead condolences for waakye queen, Auntie Muni

The late Auntie Muni

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and former president John Dramani Mahama shared condolence messages over the death of famed waakye seller, Auntie Muni, in Accra on January 3, 2024.

She died at age 72 at the University of Ghana Medical Center after a short illness, her son Arafat confirmed to Accra-based Asaase Radio.



An Islamic prayer was held at the Cantonments Police Mosque before her remains were flown to Tamale for interment.



Bawumia's message read: "Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed, to Him, we return.



"I received the news of the death, this morning, of Aunty Muni, our nation’s famous Waakye seller. My condolences to her family. May Allah forgive her shortcomings and grant her Jannah."



In the case of Mahama, he described the news as sad and prayed that Allah admits the deceased into paradise.



It’s both a sad day and a day filled with hope!



I woke up to the sad news of the death of Hajia Muni (Auntie Muni Waakye). A veteran caterer who for decades served us mouth-watering ‘waakye’.



As I transited through Tamale on my way to my hometown, Bole, the city was agog and filled with excitement at the start of young Chef Failatu Abdul Razak's attempt to break the Guinness world record for the longest number of hours spent cooking. The latest reports indicate that she's already passed the 52-hour mark.



May God grant Hajia Muni a place in paradise, and may he give young Chef Failatu the energy and strength to bring the record home to Ghana.







