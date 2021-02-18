Bawumia, NAPO are NPP’s surest bet to ‘break the 8-year cycle’ – Allotey Jacobs

Suspended NDC member, Allotey Jacobs

Embattled member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has said that the Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh ticket for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024 will be the party’s best bet.

According to him, he sees a potential in the two politicians and their ability to break the eight-year cycle if fielded in the 2024 election by the NPP.



Allotey Jacobs made this known when he spoke on Accra-based Asempa FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com



He said: "I can see a potential in the two of them. Sit down and do a critical analysis of the two. But that is not what we are doing in Ghana now. We are doing fanatic politics in Ghana. We are not sitting down to critically analyze that this individual is he fit for purpose."

"We are having some kind of new political phenomena in our political arena. I’ve told the NDC that if they do not have somebody of Bawumia’s level they should forget it. If the NPP also does not field Bawumia in 2024, they will lose the elections. But if they bring Bawumia and they get the Ashanti factor to back him…I’ve been watching NAPO and his style of politics and his handling of the Free SHS at the Ministry, the guy is a running mate material and the future Vice President”.



“As a politician, I will wish Bawumia is made the flagbearer of the NPP because he’s now the kid on the block. All of a sudden from 2008… We had more of him in 2015/2016, then 2018 to 2020 he was a different person altogether. He is somebody you should watch.”



Allotey Jacobs indicated that as an opposition party to the NPP, there is the need for brainstorming of excellent ideas and strategies to neutralize Bawumia.