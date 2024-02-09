Bawumia address: I turned off my TV; his vision was uninspiring – Gbande

Mustapha Gbande, Deputy General Secretary

Mustapha Gbande, the Deputy General Secretary of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticised Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, the presidential hopeful on the New Patriotic Party's ticket, for delivering an uninspiring vision for the country in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections.

Mr Gbande expressed his disappointment with Dr Bawumia's address, stating that he found it so unappealing that he eventually switched off his television for some entertainment on Netflix.



Speaking on Ghana Yensom, the morning show on Accra 100.5 FM hosted by Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman on Thursday, February 8, 2024, Mr Gbande highlighted that Vice President Bawumia failed to address crucial issues related to the real economy.



He emphasised that Ghanaians are currently concerned about matters such as the reduction in petroleum product prices, transport fares, food costs, and tariffs.



Mr Gbande questioned the relevance of digitalisation to these vital aspects of the real economy, expressing dissatisfaction with Dr Bawumia’s focus on issues like providing Ghana Cards to newborns.

Mr Gbande asserted that Dr Bawumia cannot be trusted with managing the economy and suggested that his potential victory would essentially amount to a third-term bid for President Nana Akufo-Addo.



He further criticised the Gold-for-Oil deal championed by the vice president, alleging corruption and citing instances of one oil marketing company selling substandard oil as part of the arrangement.



Mr Gbande recounted a personal experience of falling victim to the low-quality oil, resulting in the need for his car to be repaired.