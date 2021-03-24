Bawumia ahead of Alan, voters want Mahama replaced for 2024 - Survey

The biggest opposition party in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress, NDC will have a better chance of winning the 2024 election if former President John Dramani Mahama is replaced with a new candidate, respondents in a recent survey have suggested.
According to the survey conducted by European Public Policy Institute (EPPI), 61 eligible NDC voters opined that John Mahama should not run for a third time as the flagbearer of the party ahead of 2024.
The survey conducted with a sample size of 1258 eligible voters also revealed that the current Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has an upper hand over Alan Kyerematen – Minister for Trade and Industry, as a successor or Akufo-Addo as NPP flagbearer ahead of 2024 general elections.
Below are some excerpts of the survey;
The scope of the research by EPPI included; National Representative sample of 1258 eligible voters, Data collection period 1/02 – 6/02, Margin of error +/- 3%, CAPI (Phone interviews) and Representative sample of age, gender, income level, region, urban/rural previous vote (2020).
The European Public Policy Institute -Centre is committed to informing policy and professional practise with sound evidence. As such, it is involved in two main areas of work:
Systematic reviews: This includes developing methods for systematic reviews and research syntheses, conducting reviews, supporting others to undertake reviews, and providing guidance and training in this area.
Research use: This includes studying the use/non-use of research evidence in personal, practice and political decision-making, supporting those who wish to find and use research to help solve problems, and providing guidance and training in this area.
