Bawumia ahead of Alan, voters want Mahama replaced for 2024 - Survey

The survey gauged the chances of frontrunners of NPP and NDC ahead of 2024 polls

The biggest opposition party in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress, NDC will have a better chance of winning the 2024 election if former President John Dramani Mahama is replaced with a new candidate, respondents in a recent survey have suggested.

According to the survey conducted by European Public Policy Institute (EPPI), 61 eligible NDC voters opined that John Mahama should not run for a third time as the flagbearer of the party ahead of 2024.



The survey conducted with a sample size of 1258 eligible voters also revealed that the current Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has an upper hand over Alan Kyerematen – Minister for Trade and Industry, as a successor or Akufo-Addo as NPP flagbearer ahead of 2024 general elections.



Below are some excerpts of the survey;





The scope of the research by EPPI included; National Representative sample of 1258 eligible voters, Data collection period 1/02 – 6/02, Margin of error +/- 3%, CAPI (Phone interviews) and Representative sample of age, gender, income level, region, urban/rural previous vote (2020).



