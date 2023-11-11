Bawumia and Akufo-Addo represent a combined ticket - Alan on 2024 polls

VP Bawumia, President Akufo-Addo and Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen, a former trade minister has averred that the presidency and the vice presidency represent one ticket suggesting that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia are one and the same.

Alan was speaking at an event this week organized by his political group. the Movement for Change (MFC) in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.



In comments deemed to be a reaction to the emergence of Bawumia as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on November, Alan said Bawumia as flagbearer will make no difference because he has been in government for the past seven years, yet Ghana is suffering an economic slump.



"Almost eight years on, the presidency and the vice presidency is one ticket... there's no difference between the presidency and the vice presidency, they are one and the same, it is a combined ticket.



"So, whatever my younger brother Bawumia wants and can do, he has done already," he said to cheers from hundreds of his supporters.



Bawumia will lead the NPP into the 2024 polls and would face the opposition candidate in the person of former president John Dramani Mahama. Alan has also announced his candidature weeks after resigning from the NPP citing undemocratic practices after an internal flagbearer election.



