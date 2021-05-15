Bawumia as NPP's next leader and Ghana's next President is so clear - Dr. Ayew Afriyie

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and MP for Efiduase-Asokore, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie

The Member of Parliament for Efiduase-Asokore, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie has delivered an emphatic endorsement of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the next leader of the NPP and Ghana's next President.

The legislator, speaking on Wontumi FM on Friday, minced no words in touting the credentials of the Vice President, as he publicly endorsed him to succeed President Akufo-Addo both as NPP leader and President of Ghana.



"Bawumia is the man, one time! I tell you, one time," said Nana Ayew Afriyie.



"There are some things you don't have to ask too many questions. It is Bawumia as our next leader and President, one time!"



Among the MP's reasons for backing Dr Bawumia included; competence, commitment and affability, and Dr Afriyie said the Vice President has them in abundance.



The Ashanti Regional MP said the Ashanti Region, in particular, is keen on rewarding the hard work of Dr Bawumia.

"He is loved in the Ashanti Region and I see that wherever I go."



"Ashantis, we love Bawumia. Just go and conduct your research and you will find out the extent to which people love him in Ashanti," the MP said.



"People say we are tribalistic but we are not. We appreciate and remember good things and the people of Ashanti Region will remember and reward Dr Bawumia."



Nana Ayew Afriyie added that Dr Bawumia becoming Ghana's President, with a Christian backing him as Vice President, would be "beautiful for the world to see that we have a great nation."



"This would be beautiful and the NPP will show the way."