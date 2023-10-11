Bawumia as president would be a disaster - Kofi Adams

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Buem Constituency on the ticket of the NDC, Kofi Adams, has said in the instance that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo resigns, his replacement, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will be worst than him.

He added that even though Ghanaians are not happy with the governance of President Akufo-Addo, he should be allowed to complete his term.



He made the comment in response to a question on the possible candidacy of the vice president.



“If the president resigns today, who takes over? The vice president; he is worse. The vice president is worse. He is the worst person. He is worse than the president. It will be a disaster. He is a disaster,” he shared on the October 11 edition of TV3 Newday.



Kofi Adams further stated that it would be better for Ghanaians to continue to tolerate the sitting president than to have him replaced with his vice.



“Would you be happy to have him (Bawumia) as your president? Do you want President Akufo-Addo to resign for him to take over this country? It is better he (Akufo-Addo) stays to finish his term so we elect a new president. It will be a disaster to have him (Bawumia) as our president. It will be a serious disaster,” he added.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will contest for the NPP flagbearer slot along with three other contenders, including Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.





