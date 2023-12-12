Bawumia calls for a halt to chieftaincy disputes

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice president

Source: GNA

Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, Vice President has called on the National House of Chiefs to work towards the prevention of chieftaincy disputes in the country.

He said the various Houses did not only exist for the purpose of solving disputes but also to prevent them from occurring.



Dr Bawumia made the call in an address read on his behalf at the coronation of N’Akoa Prophet Nazareth Ansah Jamson, Leader and Founder of the Israel King of Jews Church as Onamroko Adain Noyaa Mantse (Development Chief) at Dome.



He said chieftaincy disputes continued to unleash pain, derail development and destroy lives and properties.



Dr Bawumia said the situation also created unnecessary tenson, conflicts and clashes leading to the use of scarce resources by the government to maintain peace and order.

‘The worrisome actions and inactions by some chieftaincy factions which had the tendency to bring about disputes and conflicts should not be fanned’, he said adding that chiefs as custodians of the value and aspirations of the people were sometimes the source of tension and conflict in the country.



Dr Bawumia called on the traditional rulers and kingmakers to ensure the rapid resolution of disputes that turned to tarnish the image of the chieftaincy institution.



C.J, Reindnorf, Head of the Onamroko Adain family commended N’Akoa Jamson for his immense contribution to developmental projects in the communities.



N’Akoa Jamson, who is also the Head of the Spiritual Churches Council, thanked the family for the honour done him and called for unity and peace to ensure the rapid development of the nation.