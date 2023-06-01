Bawumia calls for peaceful collaborations in Bawku conflict

Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on the feuding factions in the Bawku conflict to work with the government and stakeholders to see a peaceful end to the long-lasting strife in the town.

The Vice President expressed worry and concern over the continuous disputes, killings and injuries in Bawku when he met with chiefs and queenmothers of the Upper East Region.



Dr. Bawumia also appealed to the people of Bawku to put an end to the conflict as it saddens his heart to see his people fight.



“As a son of the soil, my heart breaks about what is happening in Bawku. The conflict in Bawku is very unfortunate because we are really one people, and we must be together and not fight,” he appealed.



Dr. Bawumia also added that he hopes that government initiatives through the House of Chiefs and the Otumfuo will help bring lasting peace to Bawku.



“I hope that the initiatives that the government has initiated through the House of Chiefs and the Otumfuo will help us bring lasting peace to the area.

“For us on the part of the government, we understand that to prevent conflict and to enhance peace, we need to make sure that development in Ghana is inclusive. Everybody must feel a part of the development that we feel in the country. When people are excluded, they are more susceptible to extremist ideologies,” Dr Bawumia said.



