'Bawumia can be anything but certainly not a corrupt politician' - Presidential Staffer

Samuel Bryan Buabeng, a presidential staffer has reacted to the investigative documentary by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The staffer who has been critical of Anas' modus operandi accused him of entrapping the beleaguered Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.



The minister was captured on tape talking about how much bribe can be paid to facilitate meetings with Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



Buabeng in one of his tweets mounts a defence over the Vice President's incorruptibility, contrary to the views Adu Boahen I quoted to have said.



"The VP Mahamudu Bawumia can be anything but certainly NOT a corrupt politician," Buabeng's tweet read.



On Anas's mode of operation, he tweeted: "The same old antics. ENTRAPMENT! ENTRAPMENT! ENTRAPMENT! @anasglobal Anas-led ‘yakuza’ gang ONLY exposes those who can’t afford their price and shield those who can. Let’s all be as wise as serpents. Indeed, Jah alone a Christian!"

Background



Charles Adu Boahen, Minister of State at the Finance Ministry was implicated in the 'Galamsey Economy' investigative documentary released by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas on November 14.



The minister was captured on tape making comments to the effect that access by investors to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia could be facilitated at a cost of US$200,000.



Bawumia has dispelled the allegations and insisted that his integrity remains his most cherished asset in life.



"My most cherished asset in life is my integrity and I will not allow anyone to use my name to engage in corrupt activities," Bawumia said in a post calling for the minister's dismissal.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has since terminated Adu Boahen's appointment and referred the contents of the investigation to the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



The VP. @MBawumia can be anything but certainly NOT a corrupt politician. — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????????????? (@Sambryanbuabeng) November 14, 2022

