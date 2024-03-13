Bawumia can’t be exonerated from economic woes - Bunkpurugu MP

Dr Abed Bandim is the MP for Bunkpurugu

Dr. Abed Lamangin Bandim, the Member of Parliament for Bunkpurugu, has indicated that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia cannot be exonerated from the country’s economic mess.

He said that the president's attempt to shift blame for the country's economic challenges while exonerating Dr. Bawumia is a stark departure from previous acknowledgements of Bawumia's role in economic recovery.



Criticizing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's recent State of the Nation Address (SONA) in an interview with Pan African TV on March 12, 2024, Dr. Bandim labelled the president’s remarks as nothing more than a propaganda statement.



“There were three funds that John Mahama left with so much money in there.



“The Stabilization Fund had accrued about $300 million. Then you take the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund which had accrued about $250 million, and then you take the Sinking Fund which also had about $500 million. All of this put together with the monies that Akufo-Addo and Bawumia came to borrow,” he said.



Dr Bandim added that “In addition, if you add the COVID-19 funds to it and the taxes that they have raised, we are still where we are with so much unemployment.”

Comparing Akufo-Addo's recent remarks to his 2018 SONA, where he credited Dr. Bawumia for economic successes, Dr. Bandim noted the glaring contradiction.



He reminded Ghanaians of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government's failure to deliver on promises to transition from taxation to production, citing stagnant economic growth and rising inflation rates.



Moreover, he emphasised the importance of acknowledging the foundation laid by previous administrations, particularly under John Mahama's leadership.



He mentioned initiatives such as telecommunications development, Mobile Money introduction, and fibre optic infrastructure laid during Mahama's tenure as crucial components of Ghana's digital transformation.



The Bunkpurugu MP also asserted that the current administration has failed to adequately recognise the contributions of past governments and has fallen short in addressing the country's economic woes.

He called for a more honest appraisal of the economic situation and a concerted effort to build upon existing foundations for sustainable development.



