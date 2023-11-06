Bawumia can win election 2024 by 52.6% - Allotey Jacobs

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is the elected flagbearer of the NPP

Former National Democratic Congress Chairman for Central Region, Bernard Allotey Jacobs ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) presidential primaries projected a win for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

While expressing his optimism about a Bawumia win in the NPP election, Allotey Jacobs emphasised that the vice president could go ahead and win the presidency in 2024 if he were to garner a certain percentage of votes in the party’s primary.



“If Bawumia gets about 72 to 73%, by my calculation Dr Mahamudu Bawmumia can win the elections with 52.6% and with 142 MPs only if the national officers of the party can effectively manage their upcoming parliamentary elections,” he projected.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Saturday was elected flagbearer of the NPP in an election that saw close to 200,000 delegates voting to choose between four candidates.



The vice president polled 61.47% of the total votes beating Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Francis Addai-Nimoh and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto to become the NPP’s presidential candidate for the 2024 polls.



GA/SARA





