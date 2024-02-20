Bawumia cannot fight corruption; Mahama is our surest bet - NDC

Sammy Gyamfi is the National Communications Officer of the NDC

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration of being corrupt.

Addressing a press conference at the Adabraka headquarters of the party on February 19, 2024, the National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi asserted that Ghanaians are suffering as a result of corruption under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.



According to Sammy Gyamfi, Vice President Bawumia who doubles as the flagbearer of the NPP is being “corrupt and dishonest,” over roles he allegedly played in various scandals that have rocked the current administration.



The NDC argues that Dr. Bawumia lacks the credibility to fight corruption, but is being presented to Ghanaians as a “puppet” of President Akufo-Addo, with the sole mission to “cover-up the many ills of this remarkably corrupt administration and insulate wrongdoers” from being held accountable.



"Today, Ghanaians are suffering because the meagre resources of the country which are supposed to be put to judicious use for the benefit of all Ghanaians, have been hijacked by the greedy, selfish and corrupt Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government and their accomplices in the ruling New Patriotic Party.



"...we are suffering because of the unprecedented corruption we are witnessing under Akufo-Addo and his corrupt protégé Bawumia. It’s as simple as that," he said.

The party has therefore urged Ghanaians to reject Dr. Bawumia and the NPP in the elections and vote to return John Mahama and the NDC to restore accountability.



"Ladies and gentlemen of the press, the fact is, “appearance fee” merchant Bawumia is corrupt and cannot be trusted to fight corruption. The only way Ghanaians can get to the bottom of the litany of corrupt acts and scandals involving officials of this government including Bawumia himself, is for the good people of Ghana to resoundingly boot the NPP out of office on 7th December, 2024.



"H.E John Dramani Mahama has demonstrated both in government and out of government, that he detests corruption, and will never condone corruption, nor shield perpetrators of corrupt acts.



"He has stated clearly, that the days of the corruption clearing agent, will come to an end on January 7, 2025, when by the grace of God, he assumes office as President. He has said and demonstrated before, that the sword of the fight against corruption will cut both ways under his government, whether you are a member of his government or not.



"... call on the Ghanaian electorate not to allow President Akufo-Addo and his corrupt cabal of family and friends, to install as President, their puppet (Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia), whose sole mission is to cover-up the many ills of this remarkably corrupt administration and insulate wrongdoers including himself, from prosecution," he added.

