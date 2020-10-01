Bawumia canvases for votes in Muslim communities in Greater Accra Region

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Wednesday joined hundreds of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters and sympathizers for a walk from the Nima roundabout to Maamobi in the Ayawaso North constituency to canvas for votes.

The walk forms part of his four-day tour of the Greater Accra Region, ahead of the December 7 general elections.



Dr Bawumia, who made brief stops at Nima and Maamobi markets to address enthusiastic party faithful and onlookers amid cheers and shouts of "Four more for Nana," asked the constituents to vote for President Akufo-Addo to deliver more developmental projects in the 1,080 Zongo communities across the country.



He also asked them to vote for the NPP parliamentary candidates, Alhaji Manaf Osumanu Alidu contesting for the Ayawaso North seat and Mr Peter Mireku who is vying for the Ayawaso East seat to snatch the two seats from the NDC for the first time in 28 years.



Dr Bawumia said the Akufo-Addo-led government had supported Zongo communities with developmental projects through the Zongo Development Fund.



The projects include health facilities, classroom blocks and award of scholarships with 40 students from Zongo communities being sponsored to study medicine in Cuba.



The government, he said, had provided various projects and social interventions in Zongo communities such as 10 Astro Turfs, an elevator at Maamobi Polyclinic, 37 ICT centres, boreholes and Free Senior High School Policy for all Ghanaian students.

Nima and Maamobi are predominantly Muslim communities within the Ayawaso North and Ayawaso East constituencies, which the opposition NDC had enjoyed massive support over the years.



The parliamentary seats are currently occupied by two NDC members of Parliament (MPs).



The NPP has never won the two parliamentary seats since Ghana returned to constitutional rule in 1992.



Alhaji Issaka Jajah is the NDC MP for Ayawaso North and Mr Naser Toure Mahama also occupied the Ayawaso East seat in Parliament.



