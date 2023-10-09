Bawumia celebrates 60th birthday at Kumasi Children's Home

Donations made by Dr. Bawumia to the Kumasi Children's Home

Vice-President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has revealed his policies will focus on making life easier for the poor and vulnerable in society when elected as the next president of Ghana.

The flagbearer hopeful for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has observed that he is determined to build a nation that works for everybody.



He has therefore called on Ghanaians to give strong backing to his candidature as the country’s next president as he plans to roll out carefully thought out policies and programmes to fight poverty and make things better for all.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said this when he joined inmates at the Kumasi Children's Home to mark his 60th birthday on Saturday, October 7, 2023.



Accompanied by the 2nd lady, Samira Bawumia, and some stalwarts of the NPP including the Ashanti regional minister, Simon Osei Mensah, the vice president handed over several items including 150 cartons of water, 100 bags of rice, 20 bags of sugar, 50 packs of diapers, 100 sacks of detergents, 200 cartons of assorted drinks among others.



Dr. Bawumia again donated GHC60,000 to help in the running of the home and pledged to provide a bus for the home as well.

"I have always been passionate about the needy and poor in society because they are the ones who need help the most, that's why I choose to spend my birthday with the children in this Home", he said.



Appreciation:



The manager of the Kumasi Children's Home, Mabel Amponsah expressed gratitude to the vice president for his kind gesture.



“On behalf of the over 90 children present here, some with disabilities, I thanked Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for deciding to celebrate his birthday with the vulnerable children some of whom were abandoned at birth", she said.



"Indeed his gesture is a clear indication of his love for humanity and our prayer is for God to guide and make you victorious of all your dreams", she added.