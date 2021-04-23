Bawumia celebrates Chief Imam's 102nd birthday

National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu and Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia has wished National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu well on the Muslim cleric’s 102nd birthday.

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu turns 102 today, Friday, 23 April 2021.



Dr Bawumia asked for God’s blessings of “wisdom and good health” for the religious colossus.



“I join well-wishers in Ghana and across the globe to celebrate my father, the National Chief Imam, the amazing Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu on the occasion of his 102nd birthday”.



“May Allah bless him with more wisdom and good health to continue to be a reference manual in Ghana's development, peace and stability. We thank God for his life,” he posted on his Facebook wall.



Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu was born at Cow Lane in Accra in April 1919

His father, Sheikh Imam Nuhu Sharubutu, was the Imam-Raatib (regular or residential Imam) of the Accra Central Mosque from the late 1960s to 1982 when he passed away.



His mother was a sister to the Greater Accra Regional Imam, Sheikh Imam Muhammed Abbas, popularly known as Mallam Muhammad Mazawaje, who also rose to the position of National Imam from late 1933 to 1960.



The National Chief Imam started his education at home under his father’s tutelage during the day and with his mother at night.



In 1974, a consensus was reached for Sheikh Osman to be appointed as the Deputy Regional Chief Imam of Accra, after lengthy discussions among the traditional and tribal chiefs, academics, Islamic scholars and religious personalities.



He was to deputise his cousin, Sheikh Imam Muhammed Mukhtar Abbas, who had succeeded his father.

The appointment of Sheikh Osmanu as Deputy Greater Accra Region Chief Imam was done with regard to his unique qualities, intellectual capacity, dedication to teaching and passion for Islam and fine character.



He initially turned down the offer, but it was forced on him by prominent Muslim chiefs who said it could be a divine call to serve God.



He succumbed and accepted the position as acting Greater Accra Regional Chief Imam and occupied the position until 1993.



In 1993, he was formally appointed as the National Chief Imam, a position he occupies till date.