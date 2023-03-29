3
Bawumia celebrates boss, Akufo-Addo, on his birthday

Wed, 29 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is celebrating his boss, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on the occasion of his birthday.

In a tweet shared on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, the vice president expressed his gratitude to the president.

He also prayed for wisdom and long life for Akufo-Addo as he governs Ghana.

The post, which has a picture of the president smiling, was captioned “I wish my boss, President Akufo-Addo, a happy birthday.

“I thank you and appreciate you. May God continue to give you the wisdom, good health and long life to direct the affairs of our motherland Ghana.”

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who is now 79 years old, was born in Accra on March 29, 1994, in a family of four children.

The president’s father is the late 2nd President of Ghana, who was also the 3rd Chief Justice of Ghana, Edward Akufo-Addo. His mother is the late Adeline Akufo-Addo, who is also known as Nana Yeboakua Ofori-Atta.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
