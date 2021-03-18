Bawumia commiserates with Jallo fraternity following death of Shaykh Aliu Maikano

Shaykh Aliu Ahmed Maikano Kalamu

Vice-president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed his commiserations with the Jallo fraternity following the death of one of its leading figures, Shaykh Aliu Ahmed Maikano Kalamu.

The respected Shaykh, the son of a renowned late cleric, Shaikh Abdulai Maikano of Jallo fame in Prang, died this morning after he was allegedly shot by unidentified people.



The Vice President took to his Facebook page to express his shock, eulogise the late cleric and also commiserate with his family and the Jallo fraternity.



“I received with shock the news of the death of Shaykh Ali Ahmed Maikano Kalamu this morning,” Dr. Bawumia wrote.



“The learned Shaykh was a man of peace who worked for the unity of the Muslim community in Ghana,” the Vice President added.

“I offer my condolences to the Maikano family and the Jallo fraternity.”



“May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus and unite him with his father, Shaykh Abdullahi Maikano and all departed souls.”



The late cleric was the brother of Khalifa Abulfaid Ahmad Abdulai Maikano Jallo, Leader of the Jallo fraternity.



