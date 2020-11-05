Bawumia commissions steel bridge at New Ayoma

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, commissioning the steel bridge at New Ayoma

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has commissioned a newly constructed steel bridge at New Ayoma in the Jasikan District of the Oti Region.

The bridge is one of the three bridges to be constructed in the Jasikan District with the other two awarded on contract.



The Vice President who was addressing the Chiefs and people of New Ayoma, said the bridge was one of the many bridges to be constructed by the government and gave the assurance that the government would also work on the Hohoe to New Ayoma road.



He noted that Planting for Food and Jobs and the introduction of Free Senior High Schools (SHS) were some of the most successful flagship programmes by the government as 1.2 million children were beneficiaries of the programme and would build a skilled labour force and reduce monetary burden on parents.



Dr Bawumia said SHS graduates who qualify to attend tertiary institutions would need only Ghana Card and an admission letter from their preferred institutions to enjoy the government's loans for students.



The Vice President said the country produced foodstuffs in excess with the introduction of innovative farming methods for farmers at no cost.



He said the government's commitment to developing Zongo communities had for the first time created a Ministry and the Zongo Development Fund to cater for the needs of all Zongo communities.

Dr Bawumia said a total of 40 students from selected Zongo communities in the country benefited from government scholarship.



"President Akufo-Addo said if he wins power, he would build a community SHS for all Zongo communities. We will not build mortuaries for any Zongo communities."



The Vice President called on the people of New Ayoma to vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December 7 elections.



Nana Aburam Akpandja V, Paramount Chief of Buem Traditional Area said the government had improved the lives of citizens through its flagship programmes and the completion of the bridge would facilitate the movement of goods and people from the area to other towns in the region.



The Paramount Chief called for the expansion of the community water system to benefit all community members and also an upgrade of the community's health centre.



Nana Akpandja appealed for the creation of Eastern Buem District.