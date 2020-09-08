General News

Bawumia congratulates Akufo-Addo for Ecowas post

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and President Akufo-Addo

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has congratulated his “boss” Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his selection as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

President Akufo-Addo was selected to chair the sub-regional body at its 57th Summit in Niamey, Niger on Monday, September 7.



“This is a confirmation of your stellar leadership that we experience every day in Ghana,” the Vice President wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.



“As the world transition through the new-normal, your visionary leadership will be instrumental for ECOWAS member States.

“May the Lord continue to make you great and strong.



“We are proud of your selfless leadership.”

