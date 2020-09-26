Bawumia cuts sod for 10km Berekum road

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia breaking grounds for the construction of the roads

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on Friday September 25, 2020, cut sod for the construction of 10-kilometre Berekum town roads.

The 10 kilometres road is part of several roads in the country being funded under Phase One of government's Synohydro infrastructure for bauxite agreement, and it adds to ongoing construction and rehabilitation of Berekum town roads by the Akufo-Addo government.



The sod-cutting ceremony was met with excitement by the Chiefs and people of Berekum at a durbar, and they expressed their gratitude to the Akufo-Addo government for prioritising their deteriorated roads, which had been been neglected over the years.



Addressing the Chiefs and the people of Berekum, Dr. Bawumia said the Berekum project is further proof of the immense benefits the Synohydro agreement, which was opposed by the NDC, has brought to the people of Ghana.



"When we passed the Sinohydro agreement, they (NDC) said it was 419. They even wrote to the International Monetary Fund to stop it."



"Today, we are cutting the sod for Berekum town roads, which will add to what we have already started here."



"This is not the only project under the Synohydro agreement. Accra and Kumasi inner city roads are being done, the Tamale Interchange project, the PTC roundabout interchange in Takoradi, the Adenta-Dodowa dual carriage way, the Western and Cape Coast inner city roads, upgrading of feeder roads in Western and Ashanti, Akim Oda-Ofoase-Ayirebi road, Hohoe Jasikan-Dodo Pepeso road, etc."

"The NDC tried to stop all these because anything we propose which will bring benefits to the people of Ghana, they oppose it."



Dr. Bawumia assured the Chiefs and people of Berekum of the Akufo-Addo government's commitment to their welfare, adding that the rehabilitation of their roads and other projects prove that.



The Omanhehene of Berekum, who led Chiefs and Queenmothers to the grand durbar, said the sod cutting for the Synohydro project adds to the ongoing road rehabilitation in Berekum, and it gives him much joy.



"As we speak, contractors have started working on the asphalting of some of our roads. I am extremely happy that today, the Vice President is here in Berekum to cut the sod for this Synohydro road project," said the Omanhene of Berekum.



"On behalf of the people of Berekum, I thank you very much."



Nana Dr. Amankra Diawuo added that the rehabilitation of town roads in Berekum marked the fulfillment of a request he made to Vice President Bawumia during a visit.

"The Vice President paid a visit to Berekum and I made a request to him on behalf of my people. I told him about the bad nature of our town roads, and he assured me that he would take my issue up when he gets back to Accra."



"Truly he took it up because some months after he left, we heard in the media that the government has listed a number of towns to benefit from road projects and Berekum was part of it."



"We have been looking forward to it and recently, we reminded President Akufo-Addo about it and he also assured us that our roads will be done as soon as possible."



"We all know the great things the NPP government is doing for the people of Ghana. We want to urge the government to keep doing good things to help us and the people of Ghana."



The Berlin -Sofoakyre road, Kyirebaa road, Patasie road in Berekum are among the roads to be constructed by Sinohydro in Berekum.