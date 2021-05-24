Bawumia cuts sod for construction of 11km cocoa road in Nsawam-Adoagyiri

The project will will be completed in the next six months, according to Dr Bawumia

The Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia has cut the sod for the contribution of a 11-kilometre cocoa road at the Nsawam Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Also present at the groundbreaking ceremony was MP for the area, Hon. Frank Annoh Dompreh.



Addressing the people, the Vice President said the COCOBOD funded project will started from Odeikrom – Apremusu, Ankwadobro - Gyankama Ahojo, and Pepraw Junction – Prepraw township.



The project will will be completed in the next six months, according to Mr. Bawumia.



Dr. Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia made these known after he commissioning Nano Foods Limited, a pineapple juice processing factory at Nsawam under the One District One Factory initiative.



Mr. Frank Annoh-Dompreh who is also the Majority Chief Whip addressing a durbar of chiefs and the beneficiary communities revealed that the road leading from Odeikrom – Apremusu has never seen any major contruction works after it was first graded by Ghana's first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

“It was in Kwame Nkrumah’s era that we saw grader on this road. We’ve seen many past presidents who promised to construct this road but today, the dream of our President and our ancestors have come to pass in our generation,” he said.



He noted that apart from these roads, his outfit has also initiated an 18km cocoa road project for communities like Dubrakrom, Apremusu, Kwame Boafo, Kwasikrom, Kwakyekrom, Odeikrom and Opatakrom.



The Majority Chief Whip explained that the roads that have been awarded to contract are major road that lead to farming communities which have been very difficult to access over some time now.



He disclosed that, with the vision of President Akufo-Addo was to award those roads to contract under the Ghana Cocoa Roads programme.



He also promised that the contractor working on the road from Nsawam – Pankrono will be seen in site to complete the project.