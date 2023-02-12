Bawumia 'disowns' civil servant facing prosecution over lifestyle audit probe

Dr Bawunia has distanced himself from the arrest of Issah Seidu, a civil servant at his office

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has dissociated himself and his office from Issah Seidu who has been charged with three other persons for failing to declare their sources of income.

The four made up of a three public servants and a civil servant have been arrested and charged by the office of the Special Prosecutor for failing to declare their sources of income in contravention of regulation 20 of LI2374.



The suspects, Issah Seidu, James Keck Osei, John Abban and Peter Archibald Hyde are due to appear before the High Court (Criminal Division) in Accra on Monday, 13 February 2023.



The Office of the Special Prosecutor in a statement dated Friday, 10, 2023, said Mr Siedu works with the National Insurance Commission while James works with the Office of the Vice President as an administrator.

According to a report by Citinewsroom sighted by GhanaWeb, the Office of the Vice President confirmed that Mr. Keck Osei is a Civil Servant with many years of working experience at the Jubilee House “dating back to periods before this government came into force.”



However, the Vice President’s Office in a statement has stressed that “the facts as disclosed by the charge sheets suggest it is a personal matter, unconnected to the Office or his role in the Office.”



GA/SARA