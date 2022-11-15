Bawumia doesn't need financial pimping from anyone - Franklin Cudjoe on US$200K 'appearance fee'

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President

IMANI Africa President, Franklin Cudjoe, has asserted that Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, does not need anyone to secure deals on his behalf.

According to him, the former Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, was overly excited about brokering an investment deal for Ghana from the business tycoons in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



He however advised Ghanaians, especially businessmen to be measured in securing deals when third parties are unaware of the contract(s).



Franklin Cudjoe also entreated all to desist from speaking in a way that is intended to make people impressed in order to gain some advantage for themselves.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, he said, "When making business deals, one must always be measured. Grandstanding should be avoided at all cost especially when it involves others who are unaware of the deals. Not sure Veep Bawumia needs financial 'pimping' from anyone. The Minister was too excited at the opportunity. Will wait for the full video though."



His comment comes after Charles Adu Boahen, former Minister of State in Charge of Finance, in an Anas exposé alleged that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia needs US$200,000 as an appearance fee for the new business deal contracted by him[Adu Boahene] from investors in UAE.



“You mean, like appearance fees and stuff? I mean he, himself (the Vice President), if you give him some (USD) 200,000 or something as a token, as thank you, appreciation, that’s fine. He’s not really, he’s not really (like) that. All he needs is to worry about his campaign money in 2020,” Charles Adu Boahen said when he was asked how an investor can get the attention of the Vice President.

