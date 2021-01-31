Bawumia donates GHC20k to Police mosque to aid coronavirus fight

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has donated GHC20,000 to the management of the Ghana Police Mosque to aid in the mosques efforts to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

He made this donation after Jummah prayers on Friday, January 29, 2021.



The Ghana Police Mosque, since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, has put in place measures to ensure that safety protocols are observed including installing two sterilizing machines at the mosque, making available Veronica buckets and ensuring strict adherence to physical distancing.



This donation from the vice president will go a long way to boost the activities of the Ghana Police Mosque.

The management of the Ghana Police Mosque expressed its gratefulness to the Vice President for his support.



The vice president also requested the Imam of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent of Police Imam Husein Abdur Rahim Husein, to thank Allah for the appointment of Rear Admiral Issah Adams Yakubu as Acting Chief of Naval Staff by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.