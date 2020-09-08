General News

Bawumia electrifies Mahama’s hometown Bole

Dr Bawumia responds to cheers from the people of Bole

Hometowns of presidential candidates are normally ‘no-go zones’ for their main opponents, but Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Monday defied that widely-held view in Bole, the hometown of NDC flagbearer John Mahama.

On the 4th day of his tour of the northern regions of the country, Dr. Bawumia stormed Bole to round off his visits to the newly created Savannah Region.



What was meant to be a private visit to the Bole Naa turned out to be a stunning experience as the home of Mahama offered Dr. Bawumia an unimaginable tumultuous welcome.



Scores of youth met the Vice President at the entrance of Bole in the outskirts and led him into the town and to his destination.



As his entourage slowly headed to the Bole Naa’s Palace, scores of people, both young and old poured out in their numbers and followed him to the Palace.



By the time Dr. Bawumia was through with his meeting with the Bole Naa, people had massed up in front of the Palace chanting songs in support of President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia.

As Bawumia stepped out of the Palace, the crowd demanded for an address and he obliged.



“Wow! This is Bole! This is Bole! This is Bole!”, a stunned Dr. Bawumia said.



He continued: “From what I see tonight, in sha Allah David Sey Dema will be the next member of Parliament for Bole Constituency.”



“We are so happy for this welcome. This is a massive welcome,” he added.



Dr. Bawumia said the 2020 elections is about records and sustaining the massive and inclusive development, as well as the social interventions President Akufo-Addo has initiated in his first.

He said unlike former President Mahama, who disappointed the North despite pumping $100 million into SADA, President Akufo-Addo has kept faith with them with several development initiatives.



Dr. Bawumia said even Bole Constituency, the home of former President Mahama has not been left out, as it has benefited from 10 dams from the One Village One Dam, among other national interventions.



He urged them to make history by voting massively for President Akufo-Addo and the NPP Parliamentary candidate.

