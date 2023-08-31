'Bawumia fear' grips NDC as senior activists lead campaign to downplay 68% Super Delegates win

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is tipped to win the November race to lead the NPP

Fear appears to have gripped the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) following the emphatic endorsement of Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia by the NPP in the Special Delegates Conference last week.

The NDC, party sources have disclosed, had hoped for an upset against Bawumia, with one of their favoured candidates, Alan Kyerematen or Kennedy Agyapong, stunning the man they don't want to see on the ballot paper in 2024, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



But as it turned out, much to the chagrin of the NDC, the NPP's confidence in Dr. Bawumia was overwhelming as he swept the votes in every region and recorded over 68 %, or more than two-thirds of the 961 special delegates who voted to pick the top 5 for the next stage of the primaries.



The emphatic nature of Bawumia’s win, a source within the ruling party reveals, has left the party disturbed, with senior officials coming up with a strategy to downplay the effect of Dr. Bawumia's resounding endorsement, and also forcefully stress that about 30% of NPP delegates did not vote for him.



True to the plan hatched, leading communicators of the party, including Felix Kwakye Ofosu former President Mahama's aide, Stan Dogbe and Kwesi Pratt Jnr, led the way in downplaying the effect of Bawumia’s victory by suggesting his victory on Saturday was not big enough.



"With 66% of votes, Bawumia fell short of Akufo-Addo's votes(81%) in the 2014 super delegates congress by 15%. He could not even garner 70% of votes," wrote Felix Kwakye Ofosu on Twitter.

Stan Dogbe also continued with the narrative and even went on to add that Bawumia is not the right candidate for the NPP.



"More than 30% of NPP super delegates reject VP Bawumia; do not think he’s the best to represent the NPP in 2024," wrote Stan Dogbe, as he clearly showed his dislike for Bawumia’s flagbearership.







Several NDC activists on social media also repeated the 30% narrative on their Facebook pages as they tried to downplay Dr Bawumia's victory.



The newly appointed Director of Elections of the NDC, Dr. Omane Boamah, sought to question the process that gave Dr Bawumia the big win by alleging the exchange of money and exaggerating the misunderstanding that took place at some centres.





"Bloody NPP super delegates elections and cash for votes, smh," Omane Boamah wrote, adding that the election was more brutal than the Russia-Ukraine war.



On radio too, veteran journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, noted for his affection for the NDC, also openly downplayed the effect of Dr. Bawumia's win, repeating the scripted NDC narrative of 30% of the delegates not.



Meanwhile, the success of Dr. Bawumia at the Special Delegates Conference seems to have particularly irked Felix Kwakye Ofosu the more.



Since the election on Saturday, Kwakye Ofosu has launched a relentless attack on Bawumia, including his seeming worry over the Vice President's Suoer Delegates success.





A Twitter user on Felix Kwakye Ofosu timeline even noticed the apparent panic of the former President Mahama's aide and asked him why he appeared afraid of Bawumia’s endorsement.



