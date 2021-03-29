Bawumia hails ‘phenomenal’ Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has showered praises on his boss, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who celebrates his 77th birthday on Monday, March 29, 2021.

In his birthday message, Vice President Bawumia asked for God’s blessings for the president “for all the good works you continue to do for Ghana”.



“Your achievements so far have been phenomenal and I wish you long life and heavenly wisdom to keep leading Ghana to greater heights,” he posted on Facebook on Monday.



The president himself is in Madrid, Spain, attending the Focus Africa 2023 Conference. He is expected back home on Tuesday.

But, already, he has received tons of well wishes from his kith and kin, among them his better half, Rebecca.



