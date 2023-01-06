Bawumia hands over newly refurbished Tamale Central Mosque today

The vice president will officially hand over the mosque to the Chief Imam of Tamale

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will later today hand over the refurbished Tamale Central Mosque to the Northern Regional Chief Imam and leaders of the mosque.

It would be recalled that in September 2020, the Chief Imam and Alhaji Opha appealed to the Vice President to help pay for the cost of the work done by a Kumasi contractor on the ground floor.



In late November 2020, the Vice President after a jummah (Friday) prayer in Tamale paid the cost and announced his decision to complete the remainder of the works of the over 50 years old Mosque which included the second and third floors, the minarets, penthouse, lightening, painting, and other works.



An Aide to the Vice President, Akbar Yussif Rohullah Khomeini who announced the completion of the project as was promised by the Vice President said “ I am excited to report that on Friday, 6th January 2023, the Vice President would be in Tamale to formally hand over the refurbished and completed Tamale Central Mosque to the Northern Regional Chief Imam and leaders of the mosque.

"I was tasked to supervise the work and we hired professional engineers to cost the entire project and work started in earnest.



"It is exciting to note the work has been completed and it is only proper that it is handed over to the leadership of the mosque. It is also gratifying that the Imams are gathering to recite the Quran as a thank-you gesture to the Vice President on that day.



You are all invited to join the Vice President to observe jummah prayers on Friday. In Sha Allah.”