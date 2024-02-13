Bawumia has a better track record than Mahama - Kennedy Osei Nyarko

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia should be given the opportunity to serve as president, according to Mr Kennedy Osei Nyarko, Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Swedru in the Eastern Region.

He pleaded with Ghanaians to choose Dr Bawumia for president over President John Mahama, stating that he could handle the position better.



Mr Kennedy Osei Nyarko emphasised the need for impartiality in evaluating both candidates.



He said the New Patriotic Party flagbearer had a better track record than the National Democratic Congress's John Dramani Mahama, and, thus, should be given "a chance" in the 2024 general election.



"Before you attempt to ask Dr Bawumia for any unfulfilled promises, you must first ask President Mahama about his failed promises when he was a president.



"In an attempt to attack and pooh-pooh Dr. Bawumia, don't behave sheepishly," he stressed.

"Every action you take against Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is met with failure by John Mahama as well. Mr Mahama has a proven track record, having served as President and Vice President.



Whatever it is, whether it's transformational leadership or corruption," Mr Kennedy Osei Nyarko told Accra-based Original TV in an interview.



He added: "And after considering everything, I decided it would be best to select Vice President Bawumia and give him an opportunity."



According to him, Vice President Bawumia is a better choice to lead the nation than NDC flagbearer John Mahama.



He claimed that Dr Bawumia's diligence had earned him the NPP's flagbearership for the 2024 elections.

He said: "As the first leader of the NPP of northern descent, Dr Bawumia achieved historic status.



"After winning the party's special and main presidential candidate contests, he will succeed his boss, President Akufo-Addo, as head of the party's leadership.



"Mr Bawumia has supported numerous digital transformation projects since taking office in 2017, particularly in the public sector. His perseverance earned him titles such as "digital Bawumia" and "digitalisation man," the lawmaker touted.