Bawumia has been excellent, you'll never hear corruption about him - Kwamena Duncan

nister, Kwamena Duncan says Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the best man to lead Ghana as President.

He touted Dr. Bawumia to have the strongest trait and character to bring about major transformation and development in the lives of the Ghanaian citizenry and the New Patriotic Party.



According to him, "Bawumia has been excellent. First as a Running Mate, he was all over the place...consistent, the energy he brought on board from 2008 up until 2016 that resulted in our victory...It's a different story under this Vice Presidency".



He continued; "His demeanor, the way he interacts and relates with people and his humility alone is unfathomable. His upbringing, I wonder, I thought that if people may be directed to go and have this experience of his upbringing, it will help."



Kwamena Duncan made these comments while discussing the upcoming NPP presidential primaries on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.

He urged the party delegates to elect the Vice President who he believes is the right man for Ghana.



"His strongest trait and character, his attribute is that, for seven years now or into the seventh year; we haven't never heard anything of corruption about him...This is the person you give the nation to to lead", he stated.



He also stressed; "You will never hear Bawumia make any provocative statements. That is a leader!"



