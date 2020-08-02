Politics

Bawumia has credibility issues - Alex Segbefia

Deputy Campaign Manager for NDC, Alex Segbefia

Alex Segbefia, the Deputy Campaign Manager for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said questions raised by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to John Mahama has exposed the vice president's lack of credibility.

He said, "the biggest problem Bawumia has now is credibility."



Bawumia in a Facebook post focused on the government's achievements and promises fulfilled so far compared to the administration of Mahama.



Dr. Bawumia in supporting his claim said the NPP administration had largely delivered on its manifesto promises, especially on the economy.



According to him, "it’s not what you say you are going to do for the poor and the deprived but what you actually have done when you had the opportunity to serve."



He added, "what did you do to alleviate the suffering and the promoting of inclusion when you were in office?"



He said when it comes to inclusion, "President Akufo-Addo has walked the talk", adding that the Free Senior High School education and the Free Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) policy "is the most important social intervention since independence."

But Alex Segbefia responding to Dr. Bawumia on Citi TV said "He [Bawumia] said that the Mahama government was borrowing too much and as a former Deputy Governor he knows the money is here and the NPP government will not need to borrow because the money is here and yet this government has borrowed more money than any government."



"After all that he said, look at how they are borrowing. How do I say anything he says now is credible? As far as I am concerned, even in his own field, he has lost credibility."



"Bawumia has been in a campaign mood since they were sworn in and that why he keeps promising even in power and we should take him seriously?" he added.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.