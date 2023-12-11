Bawumia has demonstrated he is a unifier - Kwabena Agyepong

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Adjei Agyepong has commended Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for being magnanimous in character.

Kwabena Agyepong was one of ten people who contested the NPP flagbearership which Dr. Bawumia won and has since displayed his support for the Vice President.



Addressing members of the New Patriotic Party in Volta Region on Sunday when Dr. Bawumia paid a visit to the region as part of his "Thank You" tour, the former General Secretary explained that he is supporting Dr. Bawumia because he has demonstrated that he is a unifier.



"I was part of the ten people who contested the election and in the end, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged the winner to lead our party. In such contests, the winners have to be magnanimous in victory and the losers also have to be gracious in defeat," Kwabena Agyepong said.



He added; "Dr. Bawumia, who won, has been magnanimous and he has demonstrated this by visiting all those who contested with him. Last Friday in Kumasi, four of us were on the same table with and it was so beautiful."

"He has demonstrated that he is a unifier and I have also been gracious in defeat, so we are working together to ensure that he wins and the party wins in 2024", he further remarked.



Kwabena Agyepong urged the party executives in the Region as well as winners and losers of the recently held parliamentary primaries by the party to come together and work to increase the party's votes in 2024.



"Our votes here have been increasing since 1992 and I am very hopeful that with Dr. Bawumia, we will even have more and win next year, in shaa Allah. So let us all come together and work hard for victory."



Dr. Bawumia's delegation included NPP National Chairman Stephen Ayesu Ntim and Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie, MP for Efiduase in the Ashanti Region.