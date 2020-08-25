General News

Bawumia has disgraced Muslims by peddling lies at manifesto launch - NDC man

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

A communication team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Eric Sosu has described Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as an 'unfaithful Muslim'.

Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5fm, he said the Vice President has disgraced Muslims over what he described as falsehood the second gentleman peddled at their manifesto launch on Saturday.



He opined Dr. Bawumia presented unrealistic promises at the manifesto launch and an agenda for create, loot, and share.



The NPP, when retained he warned, will continue the family and friends government by the NPP, nepotism, cronyism and stealing for their family and friends.

“The manifesto was full of lies. They have nothing to offer Ghanaians. They are coming to create, loot, and share. They are decisive. They are tribalistic and selfish. They lack the competence to manage Ghana’s economy".



"With their claims of having the men, Ghana is in crisis and in an economic crisis. The NDC is the only party with the men to transform Ghana.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.