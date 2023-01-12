28
Bawumia has the magic that will move Ghana forward – Former NDC regional chairman

Bernard Allotey Jacobs Social commentator Bernard Allotey Jacobs

Thu, 12 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has said that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NDC) will win the 2024 presidential elections.

According to him, the NPP will win the elections with the current Vice President, Dr Mahama Bawumia, as its candidate for the elections.

In a Peace FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, on Wednesday, December 12, 2023, Allotey Jacobs noted that the vice president has what it takes to transform Ghana and urged the party's delegates to choose him in the upcoming presidential primaries.

“… there is going to be a carryover this time around. I want to see Vice President Bawumia as the next president, I will not hide his fact. There is a magic in him that he will use to help Ghana – to move Ghana forward,” he said in Twi.

He added that when Dr Bawumia becomes president, he will remove many of the current appointees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Watch the interview in the video below:



