Koku Anyidoho vows to 'expose' how Mahama disrespected late Prof. Mills

Koku Anyidoho, Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress

Former Deputy Secretary-General of the National Democratic Congress has vowed to spill the beans about former president Mahama’s alleged disrespect of the late president John Evans Atta Mills.

In a series of tweets on Saturday April 17, Mr Anyidoho expressed his sentiment on some issues concerning former president John Dramani Mahama and also indicated that he is ready to ‘face’ him with some budding questions.



“Never again should any idiot claiming to be loyal to John Mahama, ever disrespect the memory of John Evans Atta-Mills; and let them not dare insult me again or else I will give deep information about how John MAHAMA disrespected Atta-Mills,” the Founder of the Atta Mills Institute wrote.



The suspended former deputy secretary of the NDC has been making assertions of a frosty relationship between him and the former president via his social media.



The latest was from the March 2021 verdict of the Supreme Court dismissing the 2020 election petition filed by the John Mahama with Mr Anyidoho sarcastically taking a swipe at the former president.



He wrote on Twitter, “People should please remember that it is not the NDC which is in court ooo: it is an individual who is in court!”

Another of his tweet read, “John Manama is NOT the President of the Republic of Ghana. His Excellency President Akufo-Addo is the President of the Republic of Ghana.”



Meanwhile, in an earlier media interview granted Accra-based StarFM, Mr Anyidoho downplayed suggestions of a rift between him and NDC 2020 flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.



Though the former president has not made any public comments in regards to their relationship, Mr Anyidoho has in previous instances made assertions and comments that gave an impression of a frosty relationship between the two.



“There is no rift between me and John Mahama. I’m not making him a subject of discussion but all I can say is that there is no rift,” he told the host of the interview.