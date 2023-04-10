Bawumia has won 2024 elections in realms of the spirit - Kumasi-based pastor

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia taking his oath of office in 2017

A Kumasi-based pastor, known popularly for predicting electoral victories has expressed shock at the attitude of some of his colleagues who continue to engage in false prophecies about the December 2024 general elections.

According to the Founder and Leader of the Charismatic Temple International Ministry, Rev. Paul Kusi Appiah, he is wondering why some Pastors claim to have had a vision from God, about who will succeed President Akufo Addo and mention names other than the current Vice President, Dr Alhaji Mahaamdu Bawumia, adding that "He doesn't know the kind of God that speaks to them."



"I wonder why some Prophets can't see the power of victory showing towards Bawumia. I don't know if we have five Gods or so. The victory of Bawumia is sealed and there is nothing anyone can do about it," The Asenua-based Pastor boldly predicted.



To him, it is over for either Alan Kyerematen or John Mahama, as none of them can overtake the Vice President.



"Dr Bawumia has already won the elections in the realms of the spirit; he will be the most loved President ever because he will sweep 10 regions out of the 16 in 2024" He stated.

Pastor Paul Kusi Appiah also said for the first time in several elections, the NPP under the leadership of Dr Bawumia will secure 74% in the Ashanti Region to consolidate an emphatic victory with over 1.4 million votes margin against the NDC.



"Ghana will see massive economic transformation as God will bless this country with the discovery of more oil," he added.



Pastor Kusi Appiah is credited for making several true prophecies about Ghana's elections including the decisive 2016 and 2020 elections. He has also been very consistent about Dr Bawumia winning both the flagbearership race of the NPP and the general elections next year.