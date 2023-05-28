Bawumia himself is not proud of his father's record in our party - NPP MP

The Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro, Sylvester Matthew Tetteh, has slammed handlers of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for supposedly saying that he (Dr Bawumia) deserves to be a flagbearer of the NPP because of his father’s contribution to the party.

According to him, it is on record that Dr Bawumia’s father, Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia, has on countless occasions betrayed New Patriotic Party (NPP) traditions.



Speaking in an interview on Good Morning Ghana, on Thursday, Tetteh, a supporter of NPP flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, said that the vice president himself is not proud of the record of his father in the NPP.



“The narrative they want to push would not help Dr Bawumia or anybody in the NPP… the fact that your father is a member of a party does not automatically make you a member of the party.



“People picked on a statement made by Dr Anane to say that Dr Bawumia can equally claim ‘aduru me so’ because his father was a member of the Northern Peoples Party… they didn’t talk about the part where he said Bawumia’s father betrayed the NPP.



“… the record of Dr Bawumia’s father to the NPP stings, it is not a record Dr Bawumia himself will be proud of… so the handlers of Dr Bawumia should stop saying that ‘aduru me so’ (it his turn to lead the party),” he said.



He added that the campaign of the vice president should focus on his competency because if they want to go by his father's records “it will remind this party of a bitter experience we had with his father”.

IB/OGB