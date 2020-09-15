Health News

Bawumia holds talks with Bill Gates on polio immunisation

Vice Presiden Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his team in a virtual meeting with Bill Gates

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Monday, September 14, 2020 held discussions via zoom with Microsoft founder Bill Gates on Ghana’s progress on immunisation against the new circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2).

The discussion according to Dr Bawumia also centred around the lessons from Ghana’s policy response to COVID-19 and the country’s digitisation strategy.



“It was a good exchange of views and he congratulated Ghana for the strides we have made on several fronts. I also thanked him and the Gates Foundation for their successful work in the fight against polio and other diseases,” Dr Bawumia shared via Facebook.



The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation have over the years taken it upon themselves to immunise children across the globe to eradicate polio.

Ghana had been polio-free for over a decade until recently where some few cases have been recorded.



Health Professionals are currently visiting homes immunising children below five years to return the country back to its polio-free status.

