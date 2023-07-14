Bawumia holds talks with World Bank team

Bawumia confers with the visiting World Bank delegation

Source: GNA

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday hosted a delegation from the World Bank at the Jubilee House in Accra for bilateral talks.

On his Facebook page, the Vice President wrote: “This morning, I received at the Jubilee House, the World Bank Managing Director of Operations, Anna Bjerde, the Ghana Country Director, Pierre Laporte, and their team.



“We discussed the critical energy sector and its related challenges and how the Government was working through its relevant agencies to address some of the challenges with a serious focus on the immediate to long-term strategy,” he said.



The Vice-President said the World Bank team commended the government of Ghana for taking good decisions, regarding the country’s challenges and the Bank pledged its support to the Government in dealing with the problems.

The meeting was attended by the Energy Minister, the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, and the Minister of the Interior, who made valuable contributions, he said.



