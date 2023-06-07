Bawumia in London for UK-Ghana Business Council meeting

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has left Accra for the United Kingdom to attend the 8th UK-Ghana Business Council meeting (UKGBC) and the 3rd edition of the Ghana Investment and Opportunities Summit (GHIOS).

The event is organised by the Ghana High Commission, UK, in partnership with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).



“As co-chair of the UKGBC, the Vice President will lead a team of government officials and the private sector to discuss with their counterparts in the UK issues of development cooperation between Ghana and the United Kingdom", his spokesperson Gideon Boako said in a statement.



He noted: "Some of the key outcomes from previous UKGBC meetings are the Kumasi International Airport, Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange Phase II, and the Tamale International Airport".

"At the GHIOS, Vice President Bawumia is expected to lead a delegation of industry captains and business leaders to showcase why Ghana should be the number one choice for investors considering doing business in Africa", Dr Boako added.



Dr Bawumia is expected back home on Sunday, 11 June 2023.