Bawumia inaugurates North East Regional House of Chiefs on Wednesday

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is set to inaugurate the North East Regional House of Chiefs next Wednesday, 23rd September 2020, in Nalerigu, following the successful constitution of the newly-created region’s House of Chiefs.

According to the North East Regional Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lawyer Sulley Sambian, the inauguration has been necessitated following the creation of region by the NPP government.



“The Vice President, H.E. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will on the 23rd September 2020 inaugurate the North-East Regional House of Chiefs…It would be recalled that the president of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akudo-Addo, following a petition by the Nayiri and other chiefs and opinion leaders in the region, made a passionate appeal to the president for a Region.



The request of the chiefs and people of the area was granted by the president, birthing the North-East Region sometime last year,” he stated.



He praised the Akufo-Addo Government for granting the request of the Chiefs and people to create the region:



“It must be underscored that the request for a region predated the assumption of office by the Akufo-Addo administration,” he pointed out.

The Vice President will also cut the sod for the construction of the Regional House of Chiefs ‘ Building.



“He will also cut the sod for the construction of an office complex for the Regional House of Chiefs,” Mr Sambian also revealed.



The inauguration will be done at the Nalerigu Senior High School at 10 a.m, Mr Sambian added.



The Akufo-Addo administration created 6 new regions last year followed petitions from people in the areas.

