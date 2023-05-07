Bawumia is NPP’s best bet to break the 8 – Annoh-Dompreh

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Majority Chief Whip

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri and Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh has revealed that some 80% of NPP MPs' support the bid of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to become the flagbearer of the party as the party prepares for the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.

Mr Annoh Dompreh explained that even though other contenders like Alan Kyeremanten and Kwabena Agyapong are formidable candidates who have served the party excellently, the party’s best bet for the upcoming elections is Dr Bawumia because of the exceptional qualities and advantages he brings to the party in terms of his appeal to the Christian community and minority tribes.



"… Particularly if you look at the comparable strength that Dr Bawumia comes along with – he is a respected Muslim who cuts across; he is accepted by the Christian community largely; and he is someone who appeals to the so-called minority tribes who, for a long time in our body politic, and I am emphasizing on the history, have more or less being a challenge for us as a tradition, as a party. And all the propaganda and tags that have been put on us as a party.



So I believe that strategically if the party is being strategic and we are seeking to do something that has never been done for a long time in our body politic…and for once if this country can break that ice of eight-year rule,[ and engender] sustainable leadership and continue the good works that the previous administration has started. I am consumed by that desire to succeed…,” he said in an interview on Metro TV last Saturday.

As Majority Chief Whip, Mr Annor Dompreh’s endorsement of Dr Bawumia comes as a big boost for the Bawumia camp within the party given that Dr Bawumia is considered a frontrunner in the flagbearership race.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has already had massive endorsement from the rank and file of the party including MPs from the Ashanti Region, a stronghold of the NPP and the home region of his major contender Alan Kyeremanten.