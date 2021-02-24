Bawumia is NPP’s best for 2024 Presidential race - Northern Group

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Northern Youth for Peace and Development (NYUPED) has declared support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 presidential elections.

The Group said Dr Bawumia was well accepted in both Christian and Muslim communities and would be the best candidate to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the flagbearer in 2024.



Addressing a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, Mr. Prince Adams, the Executive Director, NYUPED, expressed concerns about an alleged campaign against Dr Bawumia’s image, which rendered his personality as “redundant and inconsequential” in the Party.



He asked those against the Presidential prospects of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for 2024, to desist from such campaigns and allow for a level playing field in the run-up to the Party’s national congress.



Mr Adams stressed that the Youth of the Northern Region had decided to take up the challenge to defend and prove to all that, Dr Bawumia was the one suitable to take over from President Nana Akufo-Addo.

“There is no general rule of first-come, first-serve in the leadership of the Party, or a convention on which ethnic or religious group assumes a position or role. The rule is that the most competent person is placed ahead of his competitors,” he stressed.



The Executive Director stated that, in the current political dispensation, nobody should set aside Dr. Bawumia because the effect of such a decision would spell an electoral disaster for the NPP in 2024.



He said in 2008, the NPP had only four seats in the Northern Region, in 2012, the seats increased to 10 while in 2016, the seats further increased to 12 and in 2020, the Party had 16 seats in the region due to the influence of Dr Bawumia, stressing, he was the best candidate for the Party for the 2024 presidential election.