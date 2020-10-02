Bawumia is a disaster, arrogant - Horace Ankrah

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

"The current Vice Of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been a disaster,” Ghana’s former Ambassador to China, Horace Nii Ayi Ankrah, has suggested.

Speaking in an interview with Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he stated without mincing words that the second gentleman of the land has no credibility, integrity and any form of truth in him.



He told the host comparing the utterances of the Vice President today compared to what he said in opposition shows he does not speak the truth.



”The current Vice President has been a disaster. All the things he said before the 2016 elections, the way he carries himself, the things he says, the arrogance of a Vice President,” he is a disaster.



To him, the Vice President is a disaster because he has failed the cedi and dollar debate and the setting up of the committee to deal with the issue shows he has lost it.



Government through the Finance Ministry established a Forex Development Committee that will look into policy measures and interventions to prevent the recurring depreciation of the cedi from assuming the impact of the central bank.

This was in fulfilment of a promise made by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta last year that government would establish a bi-partisan committee to investigate the structural causes of the cedi depreciation and propose adequate measures.



The membership of the committee, however, is drawn from the Office of the Vice President, Bank of Ghana, Agriculture Ministry, Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Association of Ghana Industries, some universal banks among other key stakeholders.



But Mr. Ankrah says this expose the disaster he was referring to and other things that have hit hard at the Vice President.



He said Ghanaians should have seen significant change after NPP took over because they made a lot of promises.



He also thinks he is a disaster because he led his party to develop a manifesto that is empty and without any policy to transform lives.