Bawumia is a gem - Ama Busia

A founding member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Madam Ama Busia, has heaped praises on the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Madam Ama Bame Busia, in a television interview with Okyeman TV, was of the view that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is a gem and for that matter, she holds him in high esteem.



“That young man [Bawumia] is a gem. I hold Dr. Bawumia in high esteem and have unwavering faith in him” Madam Ama Busia said during the interview.



The sister of late Prime Minister Kofi Abrefa Busia recounted how she initially opposed the choice of Dr. Bawumia as running mate to then-candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

However, the demeanour, determination, dedication and competence of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia changed her mind, resulting in the warm welcome she gave to him.



Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has, over the years, become a household name due to his prowess in the field of economic management, digitization of the economy and other equally important activities he has undertaken as the Vice President of the Republic.