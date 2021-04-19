Bawumia is a gem, he wowed me after just one lecture - Ama Busia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Founding member of the New Patriotic Party, Ama Busia has revealed her respect and admiration for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, describing him as a gem.

In a revealing interview with Okyeman TV on Sunday, the NPP stalwart revealed how she opposed the nomination of Bawumia as running mate to Nana Akufo-Addo in 2008, and how she changed her mind after the then young banker wowed her at his maiden public lecture as running mate.



"After he was selected, he delivered a lecture at the Physician Centre in Accra and to be honest, the young man (Bawumia) dazzled with his arithmetical prowess. He made the complex issue so easy to my understanding and the understanding of those who listened to him."



Madam Ama Busia added that she was so impressed by Dr Bawumia’s delivery that she had to go to then-candidate Nana Akufo-Addo to seek his forgiveness for opposing his selection of Dr Bawumia.



"After the lecture, I went straight to candidate Akufo-Addo and told him that Nana if I was ever opposed to your selection of Dr Bawumia as your running mate, please forgive me. That young man is a gem,' she revealed.

Madam Ama Busia added further that the complex issues Dr Bawumia broke down required someone with in-depth knowledge, and she left the lectures absolutely convinced about the competence of the new running mate.



"The issues he spoke about required someone of deep knowledge in economics to break down the complex issues he brought to our level and I was quite impressed."



"When I was leaving the venue of the lecture, I was quite confident that indeed we had found a competent person to partner Nana Akufo-Addo Addo."



She concluded that time has vindicated his selection because he has proven to be the best Vice President Ghana has ever hard in terms of competence, hard work and delivery.